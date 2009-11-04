Directors turning actors is nothing new to Tamil cinema. But this film 'Magizhchi' has two directors playing lead roles. Directors Seeman and Gouthaman come together and the film is directed by Gouthaman himself, who earlier directed Kanavae Kalaiyadae and a tele serial 'Santhanakadu'. The adaptation of Neelapadmanaban’s novel Thalaimuraigal is 'Magizhchi', which has two heroines Kaarthika and Anjali. Produced by Manivannan, the musical score is by Vidhyasagar. The film hit the floors recently and the shooting is in progress at Nagercoil.