The sound of music
Published: 10th October 2009 11:55 PM |
Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:57 PM |
Actor-turned politician Vijayakanth made his rare appearance at the audio launch of Renigunta. His fans were a happy lot to see him again at a film function.
Directed by R Panneerselvam, Ganesh Ragavendra scores the music and it seems promising. Among those present at the event were directors K S Ravikumar, Ameer, A R Murugadoss, Linguswamy and Balaji Shakthivel and actors Simbu and Jeeva. Heroine Sanusha looked pretty in a golden dress.