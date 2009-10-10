Actor-turned politician Vijayakanth made his rare appearance at the audio launch of Renigunta. His fans were a happy lot to see him again at a film function.

Directed by R Panneerselvam, Ganesh Ragavendra scores the music and it seems promising. Among those present at the event were directors K S Ravikumar, Ameer, A R Murugadoss, Linguswamy and Balaji Shakthivel and actors Simbu and Jeeva. Heroine Sanusha looked pretty in a golden dress.