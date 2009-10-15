CHENNAI: For the first time in many years, Deepavali, traditionally considered Kollywood’s best time for big releases, will see only three films, that too, none featuring the Big Four in terms of collection in the industry: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay and Ajith.

While the festival of lights lit up the silver screen with six new releases two years ago, it’ll be only three films this year: Suriya’s 'Aadhavan', Namitha’s 'Jaganmohini' and Jayam Ravi’s 'Peraanmai'. Even two weeks ago, expectations were high in Kodambakkam, with five films, including Vijay’s 'Vettaikaaran', 'Adhey Neram Adhey Idam' and 'Saa Boo Three', listed as Deepavali releases. The list has been pruned to just three films. '

In fact, industry pundits say this is the first time in over a decade in Kollywood’s history that only three films have been released during this festival. After 2003, this will be the first Deepavali that will not have even one film of any of the big four hitting the screens.

Last year too, Deepavali was pretty lacklustre, with only Ajith’s 'Aegan' and Bharath’s 'Seval' being the popular hero releases. Two other films featuring newcomers were released last year, but they were not big hits.

Unavailability of theatres is cited as the biggest reason for this trend. In recent times, rarely have films of big heroes clashed - to avoid creating unwarranted competition resulting in lesser turnout for both films.

For Suriya, whose 'Aadhavan' will be hitting the screens on Saturday, it will be a much awaited Deepavali, as his film will be released in 15 theatres in the city alone. The film will be released on Deepavali day, despite it being a Saturday. However, Jayam Ravi’s 'Peraanmai' will be released on Friday.

For film buffs, there’s more to choose from this year in Bollywood, with three much-anticipated films, Akshay Kumar’s 'Blue', Ajay Devgan’s 'All the Best' and Salman’s 'Main Aur Mrs Khanna', slated for Deepavali. Blue has generated a lot of hype as it will be the first movie with music by A R Rahman after the Oscars.

While the Deepavali trend this year is anything but exciting, the Tamil Film Producers Council’s recent announcement about reserving big releases only for festivals, has come as a whiff of hope. “People tend to watch movies in the festive season and films that release in more than 100 theatres across the State can get released only during festive seasons,” explained director-producer Ramanarayan, president.