Suriya’s 25th film 'Singam' is already creating a buzz in Kollywood. He teams up with Hari after 'Aaru' and 'Vel'. While the film has been acquired by Sun Pictures, Sony Music has tied up with the company to promote the music. Shridhar Subramaniam, MD, Sony Music India, has said that together they (Sun Pictures and Sony Music) would create many milestones in the years ahead. Anushka pairs up with Suriya in the film, which also has Prakash Raj and Vivek. Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music. Suriya plays the role of a cop and the story revolves around smuggling activities that take place in Rameshwaram. The film has been produced by Gnanavel Raja under the banner Studio Green and BIG Pictures.