Cultural Background

I am a Texan-born American. My mother’s native tongue is Spanish as she’s from Central America so I grew up in both an English and Spanish speaking household. My father is Yugoslavian.

Journey so far

America and India are two completely different places with their own advantages and disadvantages. It was quite a stark jump to go from living in New York City to Chennai initially. I have met and worked with some of the most awesome Indian friends here. But Hollywood is what my heart really knows. That said, I love working for Indian films.

The Fraternity

The Kabul Express experience was fun and challenging. John Abraham and Arshad Warsi are such wonderful people. Mammooty is very humble and has a regal aura about him. I especially enjoyed working with the director Hariharan of Pazhassi Raja fame. I was amazed at his power, gentleness and seemingly effortlessness calm. Working with Nagarjuna in Kedi was fun. He always has so much to say. Mumbai Salsa with Vikram Bhatt was enjoyable.

Language barriers

I find languages interesting. And I know basic Tamil. So far, I have performed and dubbed in Hindi and English and don’t find it too difficult. One day I shall dub just as good as anybody else.

On Chennai

I love Chennai and miss it a lot. It is like a homecoming everytime I visit. I love the people and miss my friends there. It’s always such a pleasure to come out of the airport and see these bright shining smiles everywhere. There is this endearing sweetness I like about the south. Perhaps that’s why I continue to shoot there. I’ve visited various temples and landmarks throughout Tamil Nadu. They have left an indelible mark on me. I shall always celebrate the exposure.

H’wood actresses in Indian cinema

The world is getting smaller and smaller. So why should one industry be exclusively for its people? It should go without saying that one should respect and resonate with that particular genre of cinema that one may embark upon. For example, a French film and a Malayalam film are shot and portrayed differently but a true actor can handle both with versatility.