ACTORS building their own houses, hotels and boutiques are not uncommon but choreographer cum actor Raghavendra Lawrence has built a temple for Raghavendra Swamy. The Raghavendra Swamy Brindavanam Temple at Thirumullaivayal is located on the Avadi-Ambatur route. The temple has been open from January 1, 2010 and more than 2,000 devotees are known to visit the temple daily. When superstar Rajini heard about the temple, he made a suggestion to Lawrence, asking him to put up a board outside with the words ‘Bow down and come inside; you will get what you seek’ at the entrance of the temple. And Lawrence took the suggestion seriously and put it up on the occasion of Raghavendra’s birthday (Feb 21). Both Rajini and Lawrence are devotees of Raghavendra Swamy.