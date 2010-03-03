Hero in search of his ladylove

Home Entertainment Tamil

Even before its release, Meera Kathiravan's debut venture 'Aval Peyar Tamilarasi' has created waves in the industry.

Even before its release, Meera Kathiravan’s debut venture 'Aval Peyar Tamilarasi' has created waves in the industry. All set to hit the theatres this Friday, the director says he is very confident. The film was already screened at the Dubai International Festival held recently. “We had two shows and both were houseful and we received a very good feedback. The audience always encourages good films and I’m so confident that they would receive this film well,” adds the director. Meera’s dream for eight years came true with this film, which has Jai and Nandiga in the lead roles apart from 'Theodre Bhaskaran' and 'En Uyir Thozhan Rama'. The film travels from a village to cities and the hero is in search of the heroine Tamilarasi. “There’re many highlights in the film and I’ve dealt with so many issues which were hitherto not done in detail in Indian cinema,” informs the director. Music by Vijay Antony, the director promises that with Aval Peyar Tamilarasi, the audience wouldn’t feel like watching a film; they would rather feel like watching a real-life story from their windows. The director would also start his new project in the end of March.

