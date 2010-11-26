Tamannah seems to be happy with her stint down south. At a time when actresses from the south are striving hard to make it big in Bollywood, this actress from the north says that she prefers to stay here.

“I am currently busy with projects in Tamil and Telugu. And I am happy with the roles I am being offered. So there is no question of going to Bollywood at this point in my career,” the beauty says.

Tamannah is now shooting for ‘Siruthai’ with her ‘Paiyaa’ co-star Karthi. She was recently roped in to act opposite Dhanush in ‘Vengai’, a film to be directed by Hari. “Both are interesting roles,” she says with a smile.

In Telugu, she is acting opposite Allu Arjun, Junior NTR and Naga Chaitanya, all hot and happening actors of Tollywood.

“For me, every film I do is special. Everything from the script to the hero and the director influence me in saying yes or no to a project. It’s only when all fall in line that I commit my dates,” she says.