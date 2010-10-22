CHENNAI: Prabhu Deva’s directorial debut in Tamil, 'Pokkiri' starring Vijay and Asin, was the biggest blockbuster in 2007 and won him a big ticket to Bollywood. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker witnessed an overnight success with the Hindi remake titled 'Wanted' as well. However his next Tamil film, 'Villu' with Vijay turned to be a big flop.

After a break of 2 years, Prabhu Deva makes his comeback in Tamil film industry with the film 'Engeyum Kaadhal'.

This breezy romantic entertainer features Jeyam Ravi and Hansika Motwani in the lead roles and the films is being produced by Kalpathy S Agoram under the banner of AGS Entertainments. The producers had planned to launch the film’s audio by October 3 but the plans were dropped due to ‘Enthiran’-mania.

The film’s producer has now said that the music of ‘Engeyum Kaadhal’ will be released on October 24. This will be Harris Jayaraj’s first release of 2010. His previous releases, ‘Ayan’ and ‘Aadhavan’ are still going strong in the music charts.

‘Engeyum Kaadhal’ revolves around a cheerfully irresponsible chap (played by ‘Jayam’ Ravi) who doesn’t realize the essence of true love. But that changes when Hansika Motwani, the heroine, comes into his life.

The film is likely to hit the theatres this Diwali.