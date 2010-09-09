Home Entertainment Tamil

Namitha plays the lead in ‘Fire’

In the movie that will start its shooting next month in Hong Kong, the glam doll will be seen in an action role.

Published: 09th September 2010 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

namitha9f

The film is being made with action in its backdrop. Sampurn Pics

Namitha is playing the lead role in ‘Fire’ directed by SK Basheed and produced by SK Karimunnisa on the banner of SBK Films. The director says, ‘I am going to direct a film ‘Fire’ with Namitha playing the lead role. The shooting of the film would begin next month and there will be two heroes and one more heroine in this film and Namitha is playing a key role. The film is being made with action in its backdrop. We are planning our first schedule in Hong Kong and Australia. We have decided to keep the names of the two heroes and the heroine secret till the release of the film.’ The film which is being presented by SK Abdulla, will have story, screenplay, dialogues and direction by SK Basheed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp