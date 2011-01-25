The wedding reception of Kollywood actor Rajesh’s daughter, R Divya and her husband J Pradeep Samuel garnered much attention. Several of the biggest names in the film industry were present to grace the occasion, and the evening was nothing short of spectacular. The guests made their way up to the stage, in a steady stream, each waiting to congratulate the couple and convey their blessings.

Some of the most colourful and exquisite sarees were seen at the event, coupled with the sparkle of precious stones in many cases, the classic pure gold. The bride was adorned in a maroon-pink sari with an expansive golden pattern and a tiara to mark the special occasion.

The high point of the evening was the presence of Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and Deputy Chief Minster MK Stalin. Among the many stars present were Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhu, Sathyaraj, Napolean, Parthiban and director Vasanth.