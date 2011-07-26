Rajesh Kanagasabi is one of those who exploits every opportunity that comes their way. An architect by profession and a theatre artist during college days, Rajesh managed to find a place among the top six-finalists in Azhagiya Tamizh Magan (ATM), a reality show that was aired on Vijay TV last year. And his next big step is obviously into stardom, as his two movies — Asthamanam and Uyirai Tholaithaen — are expected to hit the screens in August and September, respectively. “I always wanted to try different things,” says the actor.

While Porkalam-fame Bandi Saroj Kumar has directed Asthamanam, Kandha Kottai-fame Sakthi Vel has wielded the megaphone for Uyirai Tholaithaen. The shooting of the first movie was completed recently, while shooting for the latter is going on in Hyderabad. However, Rajesh says he committed to shoot for Uyirai Tholaithaen even before his stint with ATM. “Sakthivel sir held an audition just after his Kandha Kottai release and I was selected for the lead role. But it got delayed for some reasons and then the ATM opportunity knocked on my door.”

While participating in ATM, Rajesh met Bandi Saroj Kumar and kept in touch with him. “I loved Porkalam for its style of making. It is predominantly made in black and white. I’m fortunate that I got to work in Asthamanam,” says the actor.

So what is Asthamanam about? “You can call it an adventure thriller. It’s a story of three boys and two girls who are left to face an unexpected situation,” he says. The actor plays a role in Uyirai Tholaithaen which is complete opposite to the one in Asthamanam. “It’s about a normal guy who is reluctant when it comes to relationships in Uyirai Tholaithaen. When he decides that there is no place for a girl in his life, enters one whom he has dreamed of for long. His life witnesses a change, but soon after another shock strikes him.” The actor is, however, proud of the fact that he gets to do contrasting characters in his first few movies itself.

Rajesh attributes all his successes to his parents. “My father was very supportive of whatever I did, because he knew one needs to be multi-talented to survive these days. But after my father’s death, my mother and brother have always stood by me,” he says.