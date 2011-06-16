Sri Lankan-centric films are not uncommon in the film industry. Of late, even short films revolving around this theme are being made. C Chelladurai (who has recently started as an assistant director in Tamil films) and his crew have made a short film titled Thadam Thediya Paravaigal — from Srilanka touching upon the current scenario of unrest in the island country.

The film centres around five software engineers who are out on a break, and converse about the plight of Srilankan Tamils in the island country. There are two other female characters who come towards the end. It so happens that one of them narrates about the ongoing unrest in Sri Lanka as told by a writer who visits a village, a scrubland, to witness the remains of a civilisation that once existed. One such object is a 3,000-year old broken pot, which Tamils used when they resided here. The short film ends on a note that conditions in Sri Lanka need to improve for the sake of future generation and save the existing communities there.

The duration of the film is 12 minutes and is produced by Sujan of Voice of Tamil, a production company based in Sri Lanka. “The idea is that the place should not become one of dead remains as we have cited through the scrubland in our film. None of the scenes were screened in Sri Lanka. We shot in Chennai and Sriperumbudur and the scrubland that we have cited in the short film actually is at Sriperumbudur. The entire short film took about two months to get ready, although the shoot took place for two days only. The cast and crew are from Chennai,” says Chelladurai, the director of the film. “We have submitted our short film to be screened at IP Telemedia Film Festival which will be held in August. And we will release our CDs in the market by August end, which will be priced at `55,” he says.