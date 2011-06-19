CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Super Good Films Private Limited, represented by its managing director RB Chowdri—producer of Tamil film ‘Tirupaachi’, to pay Rs 5 lakh towards damages to Godrej Sara Lee Limited in Chennai for depicting the latter’s product ‘Hit’ in poor taste.

Justice S Palanivelu gave the direction on June 14 last while passing orders on a civil suit from Godrej praying for Rs 25 lakh damages.

According to the plaintiff, in two scenes, its product ‘Hit’ was shown. In the first scene, it was shown with a dialogue conveying a message to a pregnant woman that the product would kill not only insects and pests, but also her child in the uterus.

In the second scene, the hero sprayed it on the mouth of the villain and killed him instantaneously. The plaintiff contended that the portrayal of the product was absurd and malicious.

Passing orders, the judge observed that the defendant had infringed the trademark of the plaintiff and the latter was legally entitled for the damages. The plaintiff had shown that by means of grant of certificate of registration, the Centre had recognized that the product was safe for human beings and that the defendant had depicted it in a disparaging manner, which was detrimental to the reputation of the plaintiff and hence the plaintiff deserved to get a decree, the judge said and awarded Rs 5 lakh as damages.