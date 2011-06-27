‘Vinnaithandi Varuvaya’ that had Silambarasan and Trisha essaying lead roles as Karthik and Jessie, directed by Gautham Menon made a lasting impression among audience as it was a breezy romantic movie that ended on a positive note - that although you may lose your loved one, life does go on.

The movie also set a whole new style statement among Tamil cinema fans and the stars set a new identity for themselves through this film.

For all you ‘VTV’ fans out there, there is good news.

The team of ‘VTV’ is coming together again, with a sequel for their former blockbuster. Gautham Menon will be directing this project that’s tentatively titled ‘Vinnaithandi Varuvein’ and Simbu will play Karthik again, and AR Rahman will compose the tunes for this sequel.

So will Trisha play Jessie again? In a recent interview with a media house, Trisha expressed her wish that she would love to play a Jessie again and she’s a good friend of Gautham. We’re only hoping she does, however, it entirely depends on the script.

Although there’s no official announcement on the project, as soon as Simbu’s official fans page in a networking site passed this information to STR s fans, people started wishing them luck, predicting the story of ‘VTV2’ and what not. But it is said that, ‘Vinnaithandi Varuvein’ will be more colourful, faster and more than just a breezy romantic entertainer.

‘Vinnathandi Varuvein’ is set for a December 2012 release, say sources.