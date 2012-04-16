Fans of actor Ajith seem to be waiting for the his next, 'Billa 2', with bated breath. In just 24 hours, the teaser got a record 3,82,338 hits on YouTube. The title was also trending on social networking site Twitter for quite a while.

The prequel to 'Billa' (2007), directed by Chakri Toleti, 'Billa 2', is said to be about the birth and early life of the don and has Ajith, Parvathy Omanakuttan and Bruna Abdullah playing the lead roles.

After being postponed a couple of times, the film is now tentatively slated for release on May 25.

Looks like Kollywood filmmakers have understood the impact of social media, following the popularity and success of Dhanush’s song 'Kolaveri di', and are now hoping to promote their movies using networking sites well before the release.