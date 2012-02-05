Gorgeous Richa Gangopadhyay has a new “best friend”. It is none other than her ‘Mayakkam Enna’ co-star Sunder Ramu, a photographer-actor. In a candid chat with City Express, the actor was all smiles and revealed that her current project, a Bengali remake of Telugu hit ‘Vikramarkudu’, is looking good and almost half-complete.

She says, “We just finished shooting the third schedule on Friday and I play the female lead opposite Prosenjith Chatterjee in the film.”

With films in Telugu, Tamil and soon Bengali, to be added to her repertoire, the pretty lass admits that language has always been her forte. In fact, she surprises us when she states, “I learnt to speak Hindi fluently in three months flat while I was studying acting at Anupam Kher’s ‘Actor Prepares’, a school for actors in Mumbai.”

However, that said, the actor does make it a point to add that knowing multiple languages is a skill not to be taken for granted.

“Language is something that helps you connect with your audience.” Ask her about her Tamil skills though, and Richa is light hearted and honest. “I have a long way to go with my Tamil,” she laughs.

Perhaps one of the most common questions Richa has been asked about her ‘Mayakkam Enna’ debut in Kollywood is what it was like working with Dhanush. “Oh, I felt very comfortable,” she smiles. “If I ever had a problem with a scene, Dhanush was always there to help out.” Working for the first time with an actor known for his humility, will it be difficult to set the bar differently for other co-stars? The 22-year-old beauty queen from Michigan doesn’t bat an eyelid. “I expect everyone to be humble, no matter where.” She adds pointedly, “I would treat Amitabh Bachchan the same way I would treat any friend of mine.”