Sasikumar, who is known for his multiple abilities, has added one more to the list. However, this one is for a noble cause.

The Subramaniapuram director, who delivered a speech at a school annual function organised recently near Kumbakonam, said that he would be ready to lend a helping hand to any school that comes up with initiatives of sponsoring education to poor students.

Launching a similar programme at the school, he went up to the students with a donation box and collected over `two lakhs.

“It is sad to hear that students are in need of money to pursue studies. Such a situation should not exist and every college should come up with an initiative like this,” the actor said at the function.

Sources say that the next day after his speech, the GRT College in Coimbatore informed Sasikumar that the administration was ready to give free seats to four students — suggested by him.

Sasikumar is also reported to have said that he would be ready to visit any college on request to talk about sponsoring poor students and even carry a donation box to collect money from students.