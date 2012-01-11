Saguni has been one of the much-hyped movies of 2012. The posters of the film in which Karthi appears dressed like a politician raised quite a few eyebrows last year. While its trailer which will be released on Pongal is being eagerly awaited, director Shankardayal seems to be maintaining his cool, despite soaring expectations.

He is looking forward to the release of the film. Says he, “It feels very good to see the script coming out well on screen. I’m happy that I was able to make what I intended to.”

So what kind of movie is Saguni? “The film is full of positive energy. Any person who watches this film will gain the confidence to achieve anything in life. Saguni is a commercial movie that has been narrated with humour. It will be enjoyed by family audiences. That’s what we have aimed for,” he says.

When Karthi signed this film, it raised a lot of eyebrows. However, debutant director Shankardayal says he expected this development. He says, “When I approached Karthi, he gave me a date to listen to the script. After listening to the script, he agreed immediately.

Karthi believes in the story and moulds himself to suit his character. He is a director’s hero.” The director, on a proud note, also adds, “The very fact that Karthi is doing this film is proof of how good the script is.”

Saguni will also mark the return of many actors including Roja, Radhika and Mumtaz to the big screen. Actors Nasser and Kotta Srinivasa Rao also play pivotal roles in the movie. “Post-production work is on now but the energy level still remains the same,” he says.

GV Prakash has scored the music for the film. “This is the first commercial movie for GV and he was all charged up. There are five songs in the movie and all have come out well,” he says and informs that a discussion is on to decide the music launch and movie release dates.