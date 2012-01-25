Actor and stand-up comedian Badava Gopi seems to have added another feather to his cap of achievements. The comedian has turned commentator in the second edition of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL).

Says Gopi, beaming with pride, “I landed this opportunity after senior officials of the television channel airing the CCL matches got to watch my shows. They were also impressed with my commentary in the film, Chennai-600028, which is based on gully cricket.”

Gopi, who has played in the fifth division league, believes that his ability to comment on technical aspects of the game in a humourous manner is what makes him unique in this business.

“These matches get aired all over the world. Initially, I was a bit scared. But now, I have begun enjoying it,” he says and adds, “I am a little cautious while cracking jokes during the matches as I don’t want to hurt players’ feelings. It seems the players have taken this tournment very seriously and are giving it their all.”

On the home team’s chances of retaining the title, he says, “The Chennai team is working really hard. Our actors sleep only for three to four hours everyday to spare time to practise. However, all teams are good. I think if our boys play to their full potential, we stand a good chance of retaining the title.”

The commentator is upbeat about sharing stage with veteran commentator Charu Sharma. “He gave me a lot of inputs on ways to be technically correct and I’m fortunate to be learning from him.” Gopi is gearing up next for the big match between Chennai Rhinos and Bangalore Bulldozers in Bangalore. “Expect more interesting elements in the upcoming match,” he signs off.