Vishal was considered to be one of the serious contenders for a National Award for Best Actor for his cross-eyed look and acting in Bala’s 'Avan Ivan'. But he missed out on it then. It now looks like acclaimed filmmaker Bala will cast the actor for yet another different role in a film. The duo will join hands soon for a movie, according to sources close to the actor.

Vishal, who is currently working on films 'Samar' and 'MGR', is expected to next join hands with Bala again. “Like 'Avan Ivan' which displayed the hero’s acting prowess, this movie too will showcase a different Vishal,” said a film source.

“Vishal and Bala are definitely doing a movie together again. But it might take some time as the story requires Vishal to don a different look,” the source explained. Bala is currently directing Paradesi, with Atharva in the lead. The filmmaker will work on Vishal’s project after this.

With shoot remaining only for two songs and the climax, Samar — directed by Thiru — is 90 per cent complete. The actor will next take up Madha Gaja Raja, or MGR for short, to be directed by Sundar C. The script of the film is said to be undergoing changes. Vishal recently turned down an offer to act in a film to be directed by Saravanan, who debuted with Engeyum Eppodhum last year.