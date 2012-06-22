It was recently speculated that 'Thuppariyum Anandhan', a project Gautham Menon planned to do with Ajith, has fallen in the lap of Suriya, after the Ultimate Star and the filmmaker had a fall out.

Confirming this, a statement from Gautham has stated that the project, titled 'Thuppariyum Anandhan', will go on floors with actor Suriya in the lead early next year.

The project is said to be a thriller revolving around a detective investigating a series of murders. The movie will be a period flick set in the ’30s. The treatment of the film will make it different from other period flicks, the filmmaker has announced.

Suriya will join the project after he is done with 'Singam 2' with director Hari. Gautham, who is currently busy with 'Neethane En Ponvasantham', will work on this period film after 'Yohan: Adhyayam 1' which features Vijay in the lead.

It may be recalled that Gautham and Suriya have created magic on screen in their earlier works like 'Kaaka Kaaka' and 'Vaaranam Aayiram'. Now that Suriya has decided to do the flick with Gautham, we wonder if Venkat Prabu, who is to direct Karthi soon in 'Biriyani', will have to wait for a while more to work with the 'Aadhavan' hero.