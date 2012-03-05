Jiiva in yet another multistarrer

Jiiva, it seems,has no hang-ups being part of more multi-starrers, with the actor himself announcing that his next flick with director Ahmen of 'Vaamanan'-fame could have another lead. The film, 'Endrendrum Punnagai', has Trisha playing the female lead and seems to require another pair. “Work on the movie will begin soon, and we haven’t completed casting for the other pair,” said the young actor.

Jiiva is back in the city after bonding with his CCL-teammates Vishal and Vishnu in Thailand, to celebrate success of the game. His fantasy flick 'Mugamoodi', meanwhile, is slated to go on floors later this month. “We have completed canning 30 percent of the film and will soon start our next schedule.”

But was Thailand an official trip also?

He smiles and says, “No, not at all. I was away from home for five weeks and I had to take a break to be with my family. In fact, I didn’t even visit Vishal on the sets of 'Samaran'.”

This year, the actor already has three films in his kitty and is planning to sign director Rajesh’s film which Jiiva will produce himself. The actor, who participated in the composing of songs for his next flick 'Neethane En Ponvasantham' (NEP) says “Even if I can’t sing, I am keen on watching Ilayaraja sir compose a song, because it is a privilege for me. We have completed 70 percent of the talky portion of NEP.”