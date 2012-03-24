Mumbai-based model and actress Debi Dutta, who has already danced in a couple of Tamil movies including 'Baana Kaathadi' and 'Mankatha', has done it again, this time for Arun Vijay. The actress is joining the 'Maanja Velu' actor for a kuthu song in his next movie 'Thadaiyara Thaaka', which is said to be an action thriller.

The song, 'Poondhamallidhan Pushpa Vallidhan' has been sung by the actor himself along with famous singer LR Easwari. The song was composed by Thaman, and was recorded recently.

The kuthu number is currently being shot at TR Gardens in the backdrop of a big Zam Bazaar set. Famous Telugu dancer Noble Master is choreographing the song, while Sugumar handles the camera.

Produced by Arun Vijay’s home production house, Feather Touch Entertainment, the movie has Mamta Mohandas and Rakul Preet Singh playing the female leads and is directed by debutant Magizh Thirumeni. The actor informed that the shooting of the movie will be wrapped up in five days with this song.