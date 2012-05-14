Director Vasanth’s upcoming flick, Moondru Per Moondru Kaadhal (MPMK), is nearing the finishing line, with almost 75 per cent of the shoot complete.

Actors Cheran, Arjun and Vimal play the three leads in the film. Thamirabarani fame Muktha Banu and two new actors — Shruti and Surveen Chawla play the female leads. It is now learnt that the filmmaker has roped in two more actors, Thambi Ramaiah and Appukutty, to up the humour quotient of the film.

The addition of these actors gives the film the distinction of featuring four National award winners. Thambi Ramaiah took home the top honour for Mynaa (2010), Appukutty earned national fame for his performance in Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai (2011). Cheran won himself a National Award for his films Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000), Autograph (2004) and Thavamai Thavamirundhu (2005).Director Vasanth won the National award for Thakkaiyin Meedhu Naangu Kangal (2005).

Vasanth says both Appukutty and Thambi Ramaiah are new-found talents in the industry and they have been chosen to play crucial roles. “In my films, I ensure that the supporting characters are given as much attention as the lead roles. I found Appukutty and Thambi Ramaiah suitable for this movie and they have done an amazing job. The two actors understand their roles well,” says Vasanth.

Speaking about the music, the director says, “Expectations for the songs are high and I’m confident that we will scale them. Yuvan has done a good job,” says Vasanth. Yuvan and Vasanth had earlier teamed up for the film Satham Podhathey.