It’s a given fact that one of the most successful K-town combos of recent times is of actor Suriya and director Gautham Vasudev Menon. We all know that the pair is set to light up the silver screens yet again with their upcoming film 'Thuppariyum Anand', which was supposed to be done by actor Ajith. Now, City Express has managed to get the latest update about the project for its readers.

The film is likely to go on floors in January, 2013. Since Gautham’s 'Yohan: Adhyayan Ondru' with actor Vijay has been shelved, the 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya' fame director has decided to take up 'Thuppariyum Anand'. After the completion of 'Singam 2' with director Hari, Suriya is expected to join Gautham after a short break.

According to sources, 'Thuppariyum Anand' is said to be a detective thriller set in the 1980s. The look of the film will be new for the audience. Gautham is currently busy wrapping up shoot of 'Neethanae En Ponvasantham' with actors Jiiva and Samantha in lead roles. Some of the film’s sequences are currently being canned on the East Coast Road.

Meanwhile, Gautham has recently directed a TV commercial for a soft drink brand with Asin. The shooting of which seems to have taken place along the backwaters of Kerala. So, that leaves us with the speculation as to who will be paired opposite Suriya in 'Thuppariyum Anand'.