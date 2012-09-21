Rumour mills are working over time on the release date of 'Vishwaroopam'. The much-anticipated Kamal Haasan’s flick, that has Andrea, Pooja Kumar and Rahul Bose in important roles, was earlier said to be hitting the screens in October.

But it was recently heard that the flick’s release date has been postponed to January 2013 for various reasons. However, sources close to the actor denied such reports, saying the release plans haven’t been changed as yet.

Though sources are not clear where the conflicting reports are coming from, they are not sure about the exact date of the release, too The film is expected to release simultaneously in all four Southern languages and Hindi as well.

Directed and co-produced by Kamal Haasan, 'Vishwaroopam' is a spy-thriller and has the Ulaganayagan in two different looks. He plays a Kathak dancer settled in the US and Pooja Kumar plays his wife.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed music and lyricists Vairamuthu and Javed Akhtar have penned the songs in Tamil and Hindi respectively. The audio launch of the film is long-awaited and Kamal Haasan once even said that one of the songs would reveal the story of the flick.

It should be noted that he trailer of the film opened to in-depth discussion at IIFA Awards held earlier this year.