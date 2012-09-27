The unexpected accident actor Bindu Madhavi met with while shooting for the remake of Sattam Oru Iruttarai has forced the crew of Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga to wrap up shooting ahead of schedule. While they had initially planned to shoot for about 45 days in Tiruchy, the entire team including director Pandiraj has already returned to Chennai. “Bindu Madhavi couldn’t move her hands freely which is why the team had to wind up shooting early,” said a source. Bindu Madhavi plays one of two heroines, the other being Regina Cassendra, in the film while actors Vimal and Sivakarthikeyan play the male leads. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes music for the first time in a Pandiraj film.

Pandiraj doesn’t seem to be deterred by the untoward development and has decided to begin the third schedule of shooting in Chennai soon. “It will go on for about 10 days and we will go back to Tiruchy for the fourth schedule to shoot the song sequences,” he says. The director reveals that barring the news of Madhavi’s accident, they had a fun time in Tiruchy. “With a comedy script in hand and Vimal and Sivakarthikeyan on the sets, it was a lot of fun. Though the work has been hectic, it didn’t really affect anybody. In fact, the team members were sad that we had to finish the shooting at an earlier date,” smiles Pandiraj.

Having to reshoot a particular scene several times caused a little discomfort for the Pasanga director, but he reveals it was actually because the actors just couldn’t stop laughing. “When Siva says a dialogue, Vimal would laugh and when Vimal says something Bindu Madhavi would break out laughing loud,” says Pandiraj. The movie seems to be a true laugh riot in every sense of the word.