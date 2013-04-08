Veteran producer Sivasakthi Pandian, who has given hit films such as Kadhal Kottai, is back to film production after a long gap with Arjunan Kadhali. This is his twelfth film.

The producer has a long-standing association with music director Deva, who has composed music for his films. even though he signed Srikanth Deva for Arjunan Kadhali. But he was keen that Deva be a part of his film in some way and made the music director launch the audio of the film at the latter’s music studio.

Speaking on the occasion, Deva said, “I wish this film all success. For the industry families to survive, it’s important that all films do well.”

The film has been directed by Deva’s son-in-law Parthi Bhasker, who earlier directed Pampara Kannale. The movie stars actors Jai and Poorna in lead roles and this love story has been shot in Courtallam, Ambasamudram, Tenkasi and other places.

Songs have been shot in the scenic locales of Kodaikanal and Chalakkudy. Actors Thambi Ramaiah and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan are part of the cast. The film will release this summer.