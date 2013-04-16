Southern actress Hansika Motwani, who is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil comedy "Theeya Vela Seiyyanum Kumaru" in Japan, is overwhelmed by the love that her Japanese fans are showering on her.



"I have never been so touched ever! A Japanese came running up to me and showed all my movie DVDs and said I'm your big fan! Touched. Now I can proudly say I have fans in Japan too. I'm what I'm only because of you all. Thank you," posted Hansika on her Twitter page.



One of her fans requested her to sign on a poster of her Tamil film "Velayudham".



"One more Japanese fan. She bought this (poster) for me to sign it. Wow," Hansika posted.



It seems she is giving competition to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who has a huge fan following in the land of the rising sun.



In "Theeya Vela Seiyyanum Kumaru", she is paired with Siddharth Suryanarayan. It also features Santhanam and Vidyullekha Raman in important roles.



Hansika is also busy shooting for Tamil films "Vaalu" and "Vettai Mannan".