Tamil actor Vijay-starrer action-drama "Thalaivaa", which has been stalled from releasing in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for over a week, is set to hit the screens there Aug 20, according to its distributor Vendhar Movies.



""Thalaivaa" finally releasing on Tuesday," posted Vendhar Movies on its Twitter page.



There is no clarity on what basis the film was given a green signal for release. The producers too are unwilling to comment on the issue.



Two days before its scheduled release Aug 9, "Thalaivaa" was stalled from being released in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after a political outfit issued threats to theatre owners.



Following the delay in release, the film`s producer Wednesday, sought the permission to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to press for the immediate release of the movie.



The cast and crew of the film were keen to go on hunger strike Saturday here, but they were denied permission for it by police.



"Thalaivaa", reportedly made on a budget of over Rs.70 crore, has garnered good response since its release in other states and overseas.



It is the story of a common man who is forced to take the law into his hands to protect a small section of Tamilians living in Mumbai. According to those who have seen the film, there is nothing controversial in it.



Produced by Chandra Prakash Jain, "Thalaivaa", which is directed A.L Vijay, also features Amala Paul, Ragini Nandwani, Sathyaraj and Abhimanyu Singh in important roles.