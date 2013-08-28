Chennai Live 104.8 FM is back with season four of its hugely popular Band Hunt, their yearly competition for upcoming, independent bands.

Chennai Live has been playing independent songs on a playlist, having a dedicated Indian bands section called the ‘Indian Music Hour’, having an on ground platform called the ‘Purple fest’ and the annual talent hunt called ‘Band Hunt’

Prem Kumar says, “The response over the last couple of years has been tremendous and it’s so amazing that we have such a huge talent pool waiting to be discovered which is exactly the intent behind events like Band Hunt. The bands discovered through band hunt have become big names and are in the current list of top bands in the country”

The registrations are already on and the auditions will take place on August 30 and September 1 in Chennai.

Bands can register their band at www.chennailivebandhunt4.com or call 9940615300 for further details.

Chennai Live Band hunt is sponsored by Aloft Hotel and powered by Merit in association with Pasta Bar Veneto and Prestige the man store.