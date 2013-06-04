Of all characters female actors play on the silver screen, it’s the prostitute that is either seen as controversial or as challenging. Controversial because there’s always the sex appeal of a licentious woman to exploit, challenging because actresses say it draws them out of their comfort zone.

There was a time when actors in the southern film industries hesitated to play a prostitute, call girl or an escort. Producers, it was alleged, used such characters and their lusty scenes to lure male audiences. Today, it’s all changed and actors feel they have notched an achievement by playing a prostitute.

Shruti Haasan will be seen playing a Pakistani prostitute in D-Day (Hindi). Divya Spandana will do the same in Neer Dose (Kannada), while Haripriya will essay a call girl in a Telugu film, Abbai Class Ammai Mass (ACAM).

To get under the skin of her character, Haripriya attended an acting workshop to pick up the local slang and body language needed to portray a call girl.

“I have always played a homely girl. It was difficult to act sensual, that’s where the workshop helped a lot. I acquainted myself with the vocabulary they use, how to modulate my voice and the body language I need to use. Finally, I am glad I did this and hope people will like it,” she says.

In the recent past, actors like Anushka Shetty, Bindu Madhavi, Sangeetha and Charmi Kaur too took the bold step in playing a prostitute. They considered it as an experiment and impressed the audience by being part of heroine-centric films.

Actor Shriya Saran is upbeat about her movie titled Pavithra - Aame O Apavitra, in which she plays the role of a prostitute. Trisha, who is usually seen as a glam doll, will portray a call girl in her next film RUM, which is being made in all the four major south Indian languages.

“While each film uses a new approach to the subject of a call girl, it is actors who feel playing one is a challenge for them,” says Vijay Prasad, director of Neer Dose. He was particular about casting Ramya in the role.

According to Vijay, not every heroine can play a character whose sexual identity is underlined. “The subject will definitely need a popular heroine who can be bold about it. Such a subject has to be seen from the perspective of the box office too,” he says.

However, Vijay doesn’t see playing a prostitute as a career-making move. “A heroine portrays such a role when she is at her peak. In most films, heroines have been required to play glam dolls and nothing else. Obviously, actors who take up such roles feel that they can explore their talent better, a move they term ‘experimental’. Heroines who portrayed such characters have become popular and the ‘trend’ is then followed by other actors, as it is happening now. The reason for this is simple - the hype it creates,” he says.

“There are some leading actors for whom such experiments will not work. For example, the audience will never want to see Khusbhoo play a prostitute,” he says.