The audio of the film Ninaithathu Yaro was released by producers Ramesh and Imanuvel (Abishek Films Production) and director Vikraman on June 4 at the RKV Studioss in Vadapalani.

The director of the movie, Vikraman, for whom this is the 17th project, welcomed the gathering, while Ramesh and Imanuvel proposed a vote of thanks. The music for the movie is scored by music director X Balraj.

Producer AVM Saravanan, who was present at the release, said that most of the producers liked Vikraman since he concentrated on the expense of the film, which benefited them.

While producer R B Choudary called Ravikumar and Vikraman as pillars of good films’, producer, Prameed Nadraj remarked about the idealism of Vikraman, recalling an incident in which he sincerely returned the advance he had taken from him for a project, when they couldn’t work together for some inevitable reason. Director Bhagyaraj, who was also present, commended Vikraman’s directing skills.