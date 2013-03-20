Actor Vibha, whose last release Mathil Mel Poonai was an action flick, is just back from a long schedule in Malaysia for her next film, Summa Nachchinu Irukku (SNI), where she shot important scenes opposite hero Taman and Power Star Srinivasan. The film is produced by director Sneha Britto’s home banner.

Revealing more to CE, Vibha says, “We were baked and roasted in the heat of around 45 degrees in Malaysia! We shot mostly outdoors in several scenic locations like Twin Towers, Little India, Puttara Jaya and other parts of Kuala Lumpur. I shot a song with Taman amidst parks, ferries and bridges, and had a lengthy six-day shoot with Power Star as well.”

Apparently, Power Star has a meaty role in this film directed by A Venkatesh. Says Vibha, “The scenes I shot with him show him as funny and me being serious. It was very tough for me since I wanted to laugh.”

The film has music by Achu and each actor including Taman, Vibha, Thambi Ramaiah, Archana and Power Star has one song each in this comedy flick.