Tamil film maker A Sarkunam, who directed Vaagai Sooda Vaa, will receive the Sankaradass Swamigal Award of the Puducherry government from Chief Minister N Rangasamy during the inaugural function to be organised in connection with the Indian Panorama Film Festival 2013 at Muruga Theatre on Friday.

The Indian Panorama Festival will kickstart with the screening of Vaaga Sooda Vaa. Select Indian films will be exhibited from September 6 to 10 at Muruga Theatre every day at 6 pm.