'U' for Manjapai

The Censor Board has given Manjapai a clean ‘U’ certificate. The film starring Vimal, Lakshmi Menon and Raj Kiran is expected to release in May.

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Manjapai will see eighties hero Raj Kiran donning an important role. Lakshmi, who has had a flurry of releases of late, will be seen in a pure Chennai girl avatar as a doctor.

While the film will have the expected share of lighter moments, it will also have a generous mix of sentimental ones.

The music for the comedy drama flick directed by N Raghavan and produced by N Subash Chandrabose, A Sargunam and Nandha Kumar is by N R Raghunanthan.