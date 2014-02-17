First International Short Film Festival 2014 Comes to Chennai

Express Features By

The first Chennai International Short Film Festival-2014 (CISFF) will be organised from February 20-23. The festival will be organised by Chennai Academy of Motion Picture (CAMP), a Chennai-based trust that works with the support of Madras Management Association (MMA) to encourage short film makers.

CISFF had invited entries for various categories including — short fiction films, short documentary films, short animation films — all of 20-minute duration or less and produced in the last two years. The festival received more than 350 entries from 19 countries and selected 138 films from 19 countries for festival screenings.

From the movies showcased, a three member jury — actor and film director Rohini, film editor Shreekar Prasad, actor and director Abishek — will give away the awards for the best Film that would get a cash prize of `40,000 and the second best film which will be awarded `20,000. A special Jury Award will also be given. The festival will also have several movies from across the world running in the non-competitive section. The films will be screened at Russian Centre of Science and Culture, 27, Kasturi Ranga Road, Alwarpet.