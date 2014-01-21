Kolaveri Composer in Soup Over Teaser

Express News Service By

A city-based lawyer on Monday filed a police complaint against composer Anirudh Ravichander alleging that an audio teaser recently released by him on YouTube contains words that are derogatory towards women.

Advocate S Jebadas Pandian submitted his written complaint at the city police office seeking action against Anirudh as the song allegedly amounted to a crime under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

He said the song titled ‘Aint nobody ****in with my music’, released via YouTube on January 16, is filled with lyrics that are “obscene” and “immoral”.

The lyrics are degrading women in general, and mothers in particular, the lawyer added. “Being a celebrity and having achieved fame at such a young age, Anirudh has chosen to abuse the same and corrupt our youth exposing them to such lyrics and provoking them to commit acts of illegality,” the complaint read.

He also accused the composer of releasing the teaser without obtaining censor certification under Indian Cinematograph Act.

Famed for his ‘why this kolaveri di’ song, Anirudh had been promoting the yet-to-be released song as his “first-ever independent album” in social networking sites. He could not be reached for comments.