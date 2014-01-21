Home Entertainment Tamil

Kolaveri Composer in Soup Over Teaser

A city-based lawyer on Monday filed a police complaint against composer Anirudh Ravichander alleging that an audio teaser recently released by him on YouTube contains words that are derogatory towards women.

Published: 21st January 2014 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2014 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

anirudh

A city-based lawyer on Monday filed a police complaint against composer Anirudh Ravichander alleging that an audio teaser recently released by him on YouTube contains words that are derogatory towards women.

Advocate S Jebadas Pandian submitted his written complaint at the city police office seeking action against Anirudh as the song allegedly amounted to a crime under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

He said the song titled ‘Aint nobody ****in with my music’, released via YouTube on January 16, is filled with lyrics that are “obscene” and “immoral”.

The lyrics are degrading women in general, and mothers in particular, the lawyer added. “Being a celebrity and having achieved fame at such a young age, Anirudh has chosen to abuse the same and corrupt our youth exposing them to such lyrics and provoking them to commit acts of illegality,” the complaint read.

He also accused the composer of releasing the teaser without obtaining censor certification under Indian Cinematograph Act.

Famed for his ‘why this kolaveri di’ song, Anirudh had been promoting the yet-to-be released song as his “first-ever independent album” in social networking sites. He could not be reached for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp