Lyricist Vairamuthu Ramaswamy, who has penned over 2,000 Tamil songs, was Saturday named for the Padma Bhushan award on the eve of the 65th Republic Day.



Vairamuthu will get the award for his contribution to Tamil literature and cinema over the last three decades.



The 60-year old, who debuted as a lyricist with 1980 Tamil drama "Nizhagal", is one of the most popular lyricists in the country after legends like Javed Akhtar, Gulzar and late Vaali.



Some of his best work is in films such as "Raja Parvai", "Punnagai Mannan" and "Kizhakku Cheemayile".



With extremely strong command over Tamil, Vairamuthu carved a niche for himself in the industry with songs such as "Chinna Chinna Aasai", "Mudhal Murai Killipparthaein" and "Uyirum Neeye".



Vairamuthu and A.R Rahman combo has resulted in several chartbusters such as "Oruvan Oruvan", "Uppu Karuvadu" and "Aathangara Marame".



On the literature front, he has written several books such as "Thaneer Thesam", "Kallikattu Idhihasam" and "Sirpiye Unnai Sedhukukiraen".



He has been awarded the National award six times. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Kalamamani state award.



In 2003, he was conferred with the Padma Shri award.



His son, Madhan Karky, is a popular Tamil lyricist too.