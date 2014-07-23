Anjaan's Grand Audio Launch

Express Features By

The audio and trailer launch of Suriya’s upcoming flick Anjaan was held on Tuesday at Sathyam Cinemas. The cast and crew including the lead actor, director Lingusamy, actor Vidyut Jamwal and film composer Yuvan Shankar Raja were present at the event. Others who were present at the event were K E Gnanavel Raja, Manobala, Sasi, Vikram Kumar, Gokul and Ponram to name a view. Yuvan and Suriya were seen engaged in a discussion regarding the film’s music.

The songs screened met with a grand response from all those who were present. Heaping praises on the efforts by Yuvan and Lingusamy, everyone lauded the painstaking efforts. The highlight of the day certainly seemed to be the song rendered by Suriya ‘ek, do, teen.’ The film’s leading lady Samantha missed all the action. She tweeted, “Flight delay, baggage lost in transit and food poisoning. Worst day ever. Really sad that I couldn’t attend the Anjaan audio function today.”