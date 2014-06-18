I Had to Get Used to Dieting, After Bollywood

Rinku Gupta By

She’s acted with every top star this side of the country. And now, Tamannaah, is looking at a long innings in Bollywood too, with Humshakals releasing over the weekend. So does that mean we’ll be seeing less of her down South? Not a chance. With films in Telugu and a film with Arya in Tamil, she’s going full steam ahead, stopping to reveal that she began dieting only after he began taking on offers in Bollywood!

after Bollywood?

Were there changes in my life after I started doing films in Bollywood? Yes! I had to get used to dieting! southern spice

After I did Veeram with Ajith, I’m doing a film directed by Rajesh and pairing up with Arya. This is my first film with both of them and I’m excited. The film is a rom com and shooting for it will begin soon

role forward

Once I start shooting, the role and other details will become clearer. The exact look of the character is still being finalised, but it will be something fresh and untried for me

movie juggernaut

I’ve been working non-stop for several years now. I’m very lucky to be working in so many industries. And I have no intention of limiting myself to any one of them. In fact, I definitely want to do more Tamil films. However, I want to do roles that I haven’t done before, and are pleasant! I’m not consciously planning anything. But I’m definitely not taking things slow! In fact, I want to do the maximum amount of work possible in all three industries.

Bolly calling

It’s been a lot of fun shooting and working with some of the biggest actors in the country. Humshakals, a comedy, directed by Sajid Khan, is releasing on Friday, with Saif Ali Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Ekta Gupta. I play a VJ. It’s a very energetic character. Then, my film with Akshay Kumar called Its Entertainment is releasing in August, so I’m quite excited!

covalent bond

All my co-stars from Saif to Riteish were really great. They were all very sweet to me. But they were complete pranksters and loved to pull my leg! I became a tom-boy in their company. Once Ritesh bet me 10 Pound Sterling to commit the same mistake in a second take.Though it made Sajid mad, I took the bet and won it! The money is safely in my wallet and it makes for a great memory!