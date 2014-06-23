Ilayathalapathi Vijay, who turned 40 this Sunday, received the first look motion poster of his upcoming film Kaththi as his birthday gift from the makers. The movie is directed by A R Murugadoss, who is pairing up with Vijay after the blockbuster hit Thuppakki. Speaking to his fans on his birthday, Vijay said that he prefers low-key birthday celebrations and helps the needy on this occasion. “Let yourself indulge in social welfare activities like eye donation, blood donation and so on. Irrespective of the kind of work you do, do it with sincerity and dedication. Honesty and hardwork pays always. Help others in every possible way,” he said.

Kaththi, which is expected to hit screens by Diwali, has music by Anirudh Ravichander, and features Samantha and Neil Nitin Mukesh in important roles.