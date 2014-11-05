Vishnu Vishal began shooting for his next movie Indru Netru Naalai just over a week ago and the work has already hit a screeching halt. The actor had to take a break to recuperate from Madras Eye. He took to Twitter to show his disappointment. “Unable to shoot for last four days, thanks to conjunctivitis. Can’t wait to get back to the sets of Indru Netru Naalai,” he wrote. Indru Netru Naalai is being directed by debutant Ravi, and jointly produced by K E Gnanavelraja’s Studio Green and C V Kumar’s Thirukumaran Entertainment. Singer and rapper Hip Hop Adhi will be making his debut as a music director in the film. While his earlier flick Jeeva spoke about the caste-based politics in sports, Indru Netru Naalai is reported to be a fantasy comedy.