Vijay’s dancing skills are just short of legendary, as far as the Tamil film industry is concerned. Even at 40, Vijay’s flexibility and precision during his dance sequences have often surprised choreographers who have worked with him over the years. This is why it came as a surprise that the actor seemed obstinately reticent to shake a leg during Kamal Haasan’s 60th birthday bash. People who attended the party let on, “Only Vijay was a little shy and eventually never did any dancing during the party.” A video from the party, held at a private hotel in Velachery, that found its way online shows Kamal and Radhikaa dancing their hearts out to an old classic Ilamai Itho Itho, while Vijay shyly looked. “What really made Vijay blush was when the DJ started playing Selfie Pulla and Kamal started dancing to that,” said a source.