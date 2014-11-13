Thrillers, horror films and the horror-comedy genre are the new flavours of the season in Kollywood, ringing in the moolah at the box office cash registers. Fresh blood is being pumped into the industry like never before, with people from all walks of life entering cinema as producers, directors, actors and technicians. The latest flm Ra is the newest entrant touted as an ‘experimental fantasy thriller’. What’s more, two commercial airline pilots are set to enter Kollywood with the film. While commercial-pilot-turned-actor Ashraf is the hero, his co-pilot and long-time friend, Prabhu Yuvraj is debuting as director. The film is made by Ameer and Akbar, both first-time producers, under their Plan A Studios banner. Despite their relative inexperience, the team is confident of the film and promise that fear indeed will have a new name with Ra.

“Though I’ve been a pilot since I was 19 years old, I was always passionate about cinema. I would keep discussing it with my co-pilot Prabhu Yuvraj during breaks in between flights. One day, Prabhu told me he had a idea for a film. We met a like -minded producer Ameen, who teamed up with my dad Akbar and we decided to produce Ra,” recalls hero Ashraf.

The film is touted to be a horror film with a difference as it’s also a psychological thriller. Says Prabhu Yuvraj, “Ra’s tagline says, its ‘an experimental fantasy thriller. We have tried something new and the film can be called a genre bender since two genres, horror and psychological thriller have been blended. The screenplay, BGM and special effects will be different. Both Ashraf and me have together worked on the story and screeplay. We have tried to explain many things scientifically and logically.”

Though the music album by newbie Raj Aryan has six numbers, only one song has place on screen. The BGM is believed to add to the spooky effects. Citing the Tholkappiyam (Tamil grammar manual), producer Ameen says, “Ra means grabbing or taking away something. We found that to be a very apt title for the movie.” The camera work is being handled by Nirav Shah’s former assistant, R Saravanan. Aditi Chengappa, Ritika, JP Jay and Lawrence form the cast. The young cast and crew is thrilled that they received a pat on the back from none other than veteran producer Muktha Srinivasan and director Bhagyaraj for their efforts. Director Gokul also has been lauded for the special effects. The movie is set to release at the end of the month