Ace director Gautam Menon’s film with Thala Ajith is coming along fine, with a working title Thala 55. It’s an author-backed role (but of course) for Thala with two heroines Trisha and Anoushka (wife, girlfriend), hinting at either mystery or, ahem, mischief? Come Pongal 2015 and Thala 55 or the new title will clear the air.