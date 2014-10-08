Nikesha patel is on a project-signing spree. The actor, who wrapped up Narathan opposite Nakul on Tuesday, has signed three projects in Tamil that will be announced this month. Narathan also stars Radha Ravi, Premji, Manobala and Subbu Panchu. The audio launch of this film will take place by next month. The remake of the film in Telugu is titled Sudigaadu Katha. Going steady in Sandalwood, Nikesha’s upcoming flick Namaste Madam will hit screens on October 24. She has also signed another Kannada flick Aalone.