Case Filed Against Actor, Director, Producer of 'Kaththi'

The petitioner quoted a dialogue in the film that \"this country is of the persons having looted crores and crores of rupees by keeping just 2G waves\".

MADURAI: A defamation case was filed in a court here against the actor, director and producer of Tamil film "Kaththi" for a reference to the 2G spectrum case in the movie.

Petitioner R Ramasubramanian, an advocate, filed the case in the judicial magistrate's court here against actor Vijay, film director A R Murugadoss and producer of the movie Lyca Productions, contending that a dialogue in the film suggests that corruption occurred in the allocation of 2G spectrum.

He said cinemamakers and actors are not supposed to come to a conclusion whether corruption occurred in allocation of 2G spectrum when the matter is being heard by a Delhi court.

The movie "has been produced with an ulterior motive". It portrayed the nation and its rulers in a bad light. Such dialogues will affect the nation's foreign direct investment, the petitioner contended. He said the action of people involved in the film was an offence under Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and hence action should be taken against Vijay, Murugadoss and Lyca Productions.

The advocate, justifying his locus standi to file the case, told the court that he was an advocate and so a stakeholder of judiciary. Following this, the court granted permission to file the petition and adjourned the matter to November 11.

