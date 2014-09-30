Trisha has leapt in defence of Vijay. No, this is not the Southern star we are talking about, nor is this about any action scene from an upcoming Tamil film. It is the tiger in Delhi zoo that Trisha is defending. Reacting to reports about the sacrifice of the tiger that mauled a man to death, after he fell into its enclosure accidentally, Trisha, an ardent animal lover, supporter of animal rights and PETA’s goodwill ambassador, took to twitter to voice out her support against the extreme move. She appealed to the President to stop the proposed sacrifice of the five-year-old tiger.

She tweeted, “Pranab Mukherjee: Please do not allow the sacrifice of the tiger of New Delhi Zoo.